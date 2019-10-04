UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Service Sector's Business Activity Sinks In September Amid Recession Fears - Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:11 AM

German Service Sector's Business Activity Sinks in September Amid Recession Fears - Report

Business activity in the German service sector decreased in September amid the widespread fears of recession in the biggest EU economy, the IHS Markit information provider said on Thursday in a report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Business activity in the German service sector decreased in September amid the widespread fears of recession in the biggest EU economy, the IHS Markit information provider said on Thursday in a report.

On August 19, the German Central Bank said that the country's GDP had fallen by 0.1 percent in the second quarter of 2019 and may drop even further in next three months, which could trigger a recession.

"September saw the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Germany Services PMI [Purchasing Managers' Index] Business Activity Index - which is based on responses to a single question asking about changes in the volume of business activity compared with one month previously - sink to 51.4, down from 54.8 in August and its lowest reading for three years," the report said.

At the same time, employment in the service industry continued to grow in September.

According to Principal Economist at IHS Markit Phil Smith, the drop in business activity was even worse than expected, which could be viewed as another sign of a potential recession.

"The slowdown in the service sector in September was even worse than first feared, with the final results showing the weakest business activity growth for three years. A technical recession now looks to be all but confirmed," Smith said.

The German economy is currently suffering due to problems in its automotive industry, as well as negative external factors such as the US-Chinese trade war and uncertainty over Brexit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business German Bank Germany Same Reading Brexit May August September 2019 All From Industry First Prudential Modarba Employment

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

57 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

1 hour ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.