German shares almost unchanged at start of trading on Tuesday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :German shares were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 15.64 points, or 0.1 percent, opening at 15,587.6 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was plastic specialist Covestro, increasing by 1.81 percent, followed by reinsurer Munich Re with 0.

69 percent and pharmaceutical company Merck with 0.65 percent.

Shares of Siemens Energy fell by 1.22 percent. The spin-off of technology giant Siemens was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds increased 0.0210 percentage point to minus 0.1530 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1920 U.S. Dollars, growing by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.