UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shares Almost Unchanged At Start Of Trading On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:57 PM

German shares almost unchanged at start of trading on Tuesday

German shares were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 15.64 points, or 0.1 percent, opening at 15,587.6 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :German shares were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 15.64 points, or 0.1 percent, opening at 15,587.6 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was plastic specialist Covestro, increasing by 1.81 percent, followed by reinsurer Munich Re with 0.

69 percent and pharmaceutical company Merck with 0.65 percent.

Shares of Siemens Energy fell by 1.22 percent. The spin-off of technology giant Siemens was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds increased 0.0210 percentage point to minus 0.1530 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1920 U.S. Dollars, growing by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology German Company Germany Munich Euro Siemens

Recent Stories

Govt once again asks opposition to sit and work to ..

4 minutes ago

Concerns Regarding Violation of Non-Vaccinated Peo ..

1 minute ago

SP directs officials to issue fines to violators

1 minute ago

S. Korea reports 261 more cases of COVID-19 varian ..

1 minute ago

IRSA releases 274,900 cusecs water

1 minute ago

DC visits Sahulat bazaar, reviews arrangements

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.