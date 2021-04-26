UrduPoint.com
German Shares Almost Unchanged At The Start Of Trading

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:42 PM

German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index growing by 18.31 points, or 0.12 percent, opening at 15,297.93 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index growing by 18.31 points, or 0.12 percent, opening at 15,297.93 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines, up 1.

25 percent, followed by chemical giant BASF with 0.54 percent and re-insurer Munich Re with 0.47 percent.

Shares of Volkswagen fell 1.57 percent. The German car-maker was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds declined 0.0005 percentage point to minus 0.2575 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2094 U.S. Dollars, decreasing 0.03 percent on Monday morning.

