German Shares Almost Unchanged At The Start Of Trading On Friday

Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:04 PM

German shares almost unchanged at the start of trading on Friday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :German shares were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index growing 25.75 points, or 0.10 percent, opening at 15,648.9 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was online food delivery company Delivery Hero, increasing by 1.14 percent, followed by sportswear manufacturer Adidas with 0.89 percent and pharmaceutical giant Bayer with 0.68 percent.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) fell by 3.51 percent. The German dialysis specialist was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday.

Germany's inflation rate in August climbed to 3.9 percent, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Friday.

A higher inflation rate was last measured in December 1993.

Turnover in Germany's main construction industry in June was up 3.2 percent year-on-year, Destatis announced on Friday. At the same time, the number of employees in this sector were up 1.8 percent.

Turnover in the country's registered crafts in the second quarter (Q2) 2021 increased by 11.4 percent year-on-year, recovering after a year-on-year decline of 7.5 percent in the first quarter, Destatis announced on Friday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds grew 0.135 percentage points to minus 0.3505 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1828 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Friday morning.

