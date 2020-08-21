German shares gain 0.39 pct Friday

German stocks were slightly up at the start of trading on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index increasing 49.45 points, or 0.39 percent, opening at 12,830.00 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :German stocks were slightly up at the start of trading on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index increasing 49.45 points, or 0.39 percent, opening at 12,830.00 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was chemicals producer Covestro, increasing by 1.92 percent, followed by chip-maker Infineon with 1.

40 percent and chemical giant BASF with 1.16 percent.

Shares of Wire-card fell by 0.78 percent. The German financial service provide was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.004 percentage points to minus 0.499 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1864 U.S. Dollars, increasing slightly by 0.01 percent on Friday morning.