German Shares Gain 0.64 Pct At Start Of Trading On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:55 PM

German stocks were off to a good start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index rising by 82.66 points, or 0.64 percent, opening at 13,011.23 points

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines, increasing by 3 percent, followed by chemical giant BASF with 2.16 percent and building materials company HeidelbergCement with 1.82 percent.

Shares of Daimler grew by 0.23 percent. The German car-maker saw the lowest gains among the 30 companies at the start of trading on Thursday.

German exports in August decreased by 10.2 percent year-on-year to 91.2 billion Euros (107.

3 billion U.S. dollars). Imports declined by 7.9 percent to 78.5 billion euros, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Thursday.

The number of insolvencies of German companies in July declined by 16.7 percent year-on-year, but the obligation to file for insolvency has been suspended since March. "Economic problems of many businesses owing to the corona-virus crisis have not been reflected yet by an increase in reported business insolvencies," Destatis noted.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.012 percentage points to minus 0.505 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1767 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.01 percent on Thursday morning.

