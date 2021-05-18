UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shares Gain 0.77 Pct At Start Of Trading On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:23 PM

German shares gain 0.77 pct at start of trading on Tuesday

German stocks were off to a good start on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 118.10 points, or 0.77 percent, to open at a new record high with 15,514.72 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :German stocks were off to a good start on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 118.10 points, or 0.77 percent, to open at a new record high with 15,514.72 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was car manufacturer Volkswagen, up by 2.21 percent, followed by building materials company HeidelbergCement with a 1.73-percent rise and automotive supplier Continental with 1.45 percent.

Shares of Deutsche Boerse fell by 0.

07 percent. The German stock exchange operator was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

Germany's labor market had a "weak start to the year" as the number of people in employment in the first quarter declined by 1.6 percent or 707,000 year-on-year, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds increased by 0.0005 percentage points to minus 0.1110 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2153 U.S. Dollars, down by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange German Company Car Germany Euro Stocks Market Volkswagen Employment

Recent Stories

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

10 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

10 minutes ago

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to s ..

10 minutes ago

Pak, Turkish FMs vow to unitedly raise Palestine i ..

10 minutes ago

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales grow ..

12 minutes ago

Residents asked to remain alert, COVID-19 threat ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.