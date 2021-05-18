German shares gain 0.77 pct at start of trading on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :German stocks were off to a good start on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 118.10 points, or 0.77 percent, to open at a new record high with 15,514.72 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was car manufacturer Volkswagen, up by 2.21 percent, followed by building materials company HeidelbergCement with a 1.73-percent rise and automotive supplier Continental with 1.45 percent.

Shares of Deutsche Boerse fell by 0.

07 percent. The German stock exchange operator was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

Germany's labor market had a "weak start to the year" as the number of people in employment in the first quarter declined by 1.6 percent or 707,000 year-on-year, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds increased by 0.0005 percentage points to minus 0.1110 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2153 U.S. Dollars, down by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.