German shares gain 0.88 pct at start of trading on Tuesday

BERLIN, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:German shares were off to a good start on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 132.94 points, or 0.88 percent, opening at 15,265.0 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was powertrain company Vitesco Technologies, increasing by 2.22 percent, followed by chemical giant BASF with 1.

94 percent and carmaker BMW with 1.90 percent.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) fell by 0.53 percent. The German dialysis specialist was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds declined 0.0145 percentage points to minus 0.3005 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1731 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.