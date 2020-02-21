UrduPoint.com
German Shares Lose 0.4 Pct At Start Of Trading Friday

Fri 21st February 2020

German shares lose 0.4 pct at start of trading Friday

German stocks were off to a shaky start on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index opening at 13,609.94 points, a decrease of 54.06 points, or 0.4 percent, from the previous trading day

German stocks were off to a shaky start on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index opening at 13,609.94 points, a decrease of 54.06 points, or 0.4 percent, from the previous trading day.

The biggest winner among Germany's largest 30 companies at the start of trading was German consumer goods company Beiersdorf, increasing 0.05 percent, followed by re-insurer Munich Re with 0.04 percent and Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom with 0.02 percent.

Shares of Infineon fell by 2.

26 percent. The German chip-maker and semiconductor manufacturer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday.

Allianz, Germany's largest insurance company, published its preliminary figures for Fiscal Year 2019 on Friday. Total revenues increased by 7.6 percent to 142.4 billion Euros (154 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, while operating profit increased by 3 percent to 11.9 billion euros.

The euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.0786 U.S. Dollars on Friday morning, decreasing slightly by 0.02 percent.

