German Shares Lose 0.50 Pct At Start Of Trading On Friday

German shares lose 0.50 pct at start of trading on Friday

German stocks were off to a shaky start on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 66.33 points, or 0.50 percent, opening at 13,179.25 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :German stocks were off to a shaky start on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 66.33 points, or 0.50 percent, opening at 13,179.25 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading on Friday was Germany's biggest airline Lufthansa, increasing 0.52 percent, followed by utility E.ON with 0.20 percent. Lufthansa and E.ON were the only DAX titles to increase at the start of trading.

On Friday, Lufthansa confirmed that the airline would restructure its subsidiary Eurowings and was planning to set up a new low-cost airline covering long-distance flights.

Starting in 2020, the new airline was scheduled to fly to destinations in the United States and the Caribbean.

German utility E.ON released its third quarter (Q3) results on Friday morning and announced increased sales of 23.6 billion Euros (25.98 billion U.S. dollars). At the same time, adjusted EBIT for E.ON had declined by 6 percent to 2.2 billion euros (2.42 billion dollars).

Shares of Infineon fell by 1.09 percent. The German chip manufacturer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday. The euro was almost unchanged, decreasing slightly by 0.01 percent on Friday morning, trading at 1.1011 Dollars.

