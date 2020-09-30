German shares lose 0.55 pct at start of trading on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German stocks were off to a shaky start on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 71.05 points, or 0.55 percent, opening at 12,754.77 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :German stocks were off to a shaky start on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 71.05 points, or 0.55 percent, opening at 12,754.77 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's largest 30 companies at the start of trading was telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom, increasing by 0.42 percent, followed by utility E.ON with 0.40 percent and dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) with 0.22 percent.

Shares of Covestro fell by 5.26 percent. The German plastic specialist was by some distance the biggest loser at the start of trading on Wednesday after announcing its decision to buy the resins and functional materials business from Dutch chemical company Royal DSM for 1.61 billion Euros (1.89 billion U.S. dollars).

Calendar and seasonally adjusted turnover of retail companies in Germany in August increased by 3.

4 percent on the previous month and by 5.2 percent year-on-year, according to provisional data published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

The index of German import prices in August decreased by 4 percent year-on-year while the country's export prices only declined by 1.1 percent, Destatis announced.

On Wednesday, Germany's Federal Employment Agency (BA) announced that the number of unemployed people in Germany in September declined to 2,847,000 "due to the beginning autumn revival." "The effects of the corona pandemic on the labor market are still clearly visible. However, there are slight signs of improvement," said Daniel Terzenbach, regional director of the BA.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went up 0.006 percentage points to minus 0.536 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1743 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Wednesday morning.