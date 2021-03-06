German shares lose 0.70 pct at start of trading on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

German stocks were off to a shaky start on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 97.8 points, or 0.70 percent, opening at 13,958.54 points

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was utility RWE, increasing by 1.17 percent, followed by Deutsche Bank with 0.21 percent, and energy company E.ON, declining by 0.24 percent.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines fell by 2.13 percent. The German aircraft engine manufacturer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on the day.

New orders for Germany's important manufacturing sector in January increased by 2.5 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went up 0.020 percentage point to minus 0.292 percent, and the euro was trading unchanged at 1.1975 U.S. dollars on Friday morning.