German shares lose 0.79 pct Monday

FRANKFURT, Oct.5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :-- German shares lost on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index down 119.89 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 15,036.55 points.

European multinational online food-delivery service Delivery Hero lost the most among the blue chips, down by 3.

93 percent, followed by semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies and European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus, which lost 2.69 percent and 2.52 percent respectively.

Energy group RWE, reinsurance company Munich Re and chemical distribution company Brenntag were the top three winners, rising 1.53 percent, 1.16 percent and 1.08 percent respectively.

Automotive manufacturer Daimler was the most traded share of the day, with a turnover of 199.55 million Euros (232.20 million U.S. Dollars).