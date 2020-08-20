UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shares Lose 1.14 Pct At Start Of Trading

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

German shares lose 1.14 pct at start of trading

German stocks were off to a shaky start Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 147.94 points, or 1.14 percent, opening at 12,829.39 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :German stocks were off to a shaky start Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 147.94 points, or 1.14 percent, opening at 12,829.39 points.

The least decreasing company among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was consumer goods company Beiersdorf, with shares falling by 0.13 percent, followed by housing companies Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen, with shares falling 0.31 percent and 0.50 percent respectively.

Shares in Wirecard fell by 3.20 percent, making the German payment service provider the biggest loser at the start of trading Thursday.

On Wednesday, Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt announced that Wire-card would leave the DAX index on Aug. 24 under a new insolvency rule and would be replaced by the international online ordering service Delivery Hero.

On Thursday, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced that retail turnover in Germany in nominal terms in the first half of 2020 increased by 1.5 percent compared with the second half of last year.

According to Destatis, producer prices of industrial products in Germany in July decreased by 1.7 percent year-on-year. The main reason for the decline was the development of energy prices, which were on average 5.8 percent lower than in July 2019.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.002 percentage points to minus 0.475 percent, while the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1842 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.03 percent Thursday morning.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Company Germany Frankfurt Euro July Stocks 2019 2020 Housing

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 72,283 addition ..

13 minutes ago

Realme fan fest 20-8; Fastest Growing AIOT Brand o ..

23 minutes ago

Manchester bomber's brother jailed for life

3 minutes ago

AJK President pledges to transform UAJK centre for ..

35 minutes ago

Pentagon Gives 5 US Companies Approval for Drone S ..

3 minutes ago

EU reaches virus vaccine deal with CureVac

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.