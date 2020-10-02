UrduPoint.com
German Shares Lose 1.35 Pct At Start Of Trading On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:52 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Following a good start at the beginning of the week, German stocks were off to a shaky start on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 171.99 points, or 1.35 percent, opening at 12,558.78 points.

The least decreasing of Germany's largest 30 companies at the start of trading was utility RWE, decreasing by 0.06 percent, followed by utility E.ON with minus 0.15 percent and automotive supplier Continental with minus 0.29 percent.

Shares in Linde fell by 2.58 percent, making the German industrial gas producer the biggest loser at the start of trading on Friday.

On Friday, German luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting virtually. Porsche is the largest shareholder of its parent company Volkswagen, holding 53 percent.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.011 percentage points to minus 0.539 percent, while the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1748 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Friday morning.

