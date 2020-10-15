UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shares Lose 1.55 Pct At Start Of Trading On Thursday

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:03 PM

German shares lose 1.55 pct at start of trading on Thursday

German stocks were off to a shaky start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 201.93 points, or 1.55 percent, opening at 12,826.13 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) German stocks were off to a shaky start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 201.93 points, or 1.55 percent, opening at 12,826.13 points.

Online food delivery company Delivery Hero showed the smallest losses among Germany's largest 30 companies at the start of trading, decreasing by 0.63 percent, followed by housing company Vonovia with minus 0.64 percent and utility E.ON with minus 0.78 percent.

Shares in BMW fell by 2.57 percent, making the German carmaker the biggest loser at the start of trading on Thursday.

The number of people employed in Germany's important manufacturing sector in August declined by 3.

1 percent year-on-year to 5.5 million, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Thursday.

On Thursday, the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recorded the highest increase of new COVID-19 infections in the country within one day, growing by 6,638. So far, the highest figure of 6,294 new COVID-19 infections per day was recorded at the end of March when the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic peaked in Germany.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.039 percentage points to minus 0.611 percent, while the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1750 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Thursday morning.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Company Germany Euro March August Stocks BMW Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two more American service members test positive fo ..

40 seconds ago

EU Adds Russian Businessman Prigozhin on Libya San ..

42 seconds ago

Azam Khan and the joy of hitting sixes

18 minutes ago

Khurrum Sher Zaman submits resolution against 'Jal ..

6 minutes ago

Australian study finds shrinking tonsils less pain ..

6 minutes ago

Post-Registration Trial of Russia 2nd COVID Vaccin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.