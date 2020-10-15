German shares lose 1.55 pct at start of trading on Thursday

German stocks were off to a shaky start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 201.93 points, or 1.55 percent, opening at 12,826.13 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) German stocks were off to a shaky start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 201.93 points, or 1.55 percent, opening at 12,826.13 points.

Online food delivery company Delivery Hero showed the smallest losses among Germany's largest 30 companies at the start of trading, decreasing by 0.63 percent, followed by housing company Vonovia with minus 0.64 percent and utility E.ON with minus 0.78 percent.

Shares in BMW fell by 2.57 percent, making the German carmaker the biggest loser at the start of trading on Thursday.

The number of people employed in Germany's important manufacturing sector in August declined by 3.

1 percent year-on-year to 5.5 million, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Thursday.

On Thursday, the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recorded the highest increase of new COVID-19 infections in the country within one day, growing by 6,638. So far, the highest figure of 6,294 new COVID-19 infections per day was recorded at the end of March when the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic peaked in Germany.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.039 percentage points to minus 0.611 percent, while the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1750 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Thursday morning.