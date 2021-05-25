UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shares Off To Good Start On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:22 PM

German shares off to good start on Tuesday

German stocks were off to a good start on Tuesday, reaching a new all-time high, with the benchmark DAX index growing by 110.78 points, or 0.72 percent, opening at 15,548.29 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :German stocks were off to a good start on Tuesday, reaching a new all-time high, with the benchmark DAX index growing by 110.78 points, or 0.72 percent, opening at 15,548.29 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was housing company Deutsche Wohnen, gaining 15.63 percent, followed by building materials company HeidelbergCement with a 2.23-percent rise and online food delivery company Delivery Hero with 2.02 percent.

On Tuesday, Deutsche Wohnen's national competitor Vonovia announced a voluntary public takeover offer for the company for a total of around 18 billion Euros (about 22.

1 billion U.S. dollars). The merger would create Europe's largest residential real estate group.

Following the announcement, shares of Vonovia fell by 4.74 percent, the German housing company was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.8 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 on the fourth quarter of 2020 and was even down 3.4 percent on Q1 2020, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds declined 0.0130 percentage points to minus 0.1530 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2218 Dollars, decreasing by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe German Company Germany Euro Stocks 2020 Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Corps Commanders take serous notice of recent cros ..

3 minutes ago

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

13 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

27 minutes ago

Impersonator held for involvement in fraudulent ac ..

4 minutes ago

Hero shepherd rescues six lives in China's deadly ..

4 minutes ago

France hit by mystery campaign to discredit Pfizer ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.