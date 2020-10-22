UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shares Open 1.02 Pct Lower

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:06 PM

German shares open 1.02 pct lower

German stocks were off to a shaky start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 128.23 points, or 1.02 percent, opening at 12,429.41 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :German stocks were off to a shaky start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 128.23 points, or 1.02 percent, opening at 12,429.41 points.

Pharmaceutical company Merck showed the smallest loss among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading, decreasing 0.20 percent, followed by housing company Deutsche Wohnen with minus 0.34 percent and consumer goods company Beiersdorf with minus 0.55 percent.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines fell by 2.39 percent. The German aircraft engine manufacturer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Thursday.

On Wednesday after trading, automotive supplier Continental announced that sales in the third quarter of 2020 declined by 2.7 percent year-on-year to around 10.3 billion Euros. Continental declined by 0.

69 percent at the start of trading.

The optimism of German consumers for November was "fading noticeably" as the monthly consumer climate index published by market research institute GfK fell to minus 3.1 points on Thursday. Around three quarters of German consumers assumed that COVID-19 was a "major or very major threat.""The rapid increase in infection rates is leading to a tightening of restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Fear of a second lockdown, should infections get out of control in the coming winter months, is also increasing," explained Rolf Buerkl, GfK consumer expert.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.005 percentage points to minus 0.593 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1861 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.01 percent on Thursday morning.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Company Germany Euro November Stocks 2020 Market Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Russia COVID-19 cases up 15,971 to more than 1,460 ..

2 minutes ago

Five-day polio campaign to start from Oct 26 in sa ..

2 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers arrested

2 minutes ago

IIOJK people asked to observe October 27 as Black ..

2 minutes ago

Misbah sees talent increasing in Pakistan

2 minutes ago

Govt finalizes evidence based universal health cov ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.