German shares record small gains at start of trading

German stocks recorded small gains at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 35.99 points, or 0.23 percent, opening at 15,929.3 points

BERLIN, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:German stocks recorded small gains at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 35.99 points, or 0.23 percent, opening at 15,929.3 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was online food delivery company Delivery Hero, increasing by 2.58 percent, followed by mail and logistics company Deutsche Post with 2.

04 percent and chipmaker Infineon with 1.78 percent.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines fell by 1.48 percent. The German aircraft engine manufacturer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

Germany's unemployment rate in August remained unchanged compared to the previous month at 5.6 percent, with 2.58 million people without a job, 377,000 people less than a year ago, Germany's Federal Employment Agency announced on Tuesday.