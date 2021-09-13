UrduPoint.com

German Shares Record Small Gains At Start Of Trading On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:02 PM

German shares record small gains at start of trading on Monday

German shares recorded small gains at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 71.39 points, or 0.46 percent, opening at 15,681.2 points

BERLIN, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:German shares recorded small gains at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 71.39 points, or 0.46 percent, opening at 15,681.2 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was technology giant Siemens, increasing by 2.75 percent, followed by automotive supplier Continental with 2.

36 percent and carmaker Daimler with 2.29 percent.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care fell by 3.82 percent. The German dialysis specialist was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

German wholesale prices in August grew by 0.5 percent over the previous month and were even up 12.3 percent year-on-year, the highest monthly annual rate of change since October 1974 after the first oil crisis, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday.

More Stories From Business

