German Shares Record Small Losses On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:44 PM

German shares recorded small losses at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 81.08 points, or 0.52 percent, opening at 15,537.9 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :German shares recorded small losses at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 81.08 points, or 0.52 percent, opening at 15,537.9 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was software company SAP, increasing by 0.44 percent, followed by housing company Deutsche Wohnen with 0.

23 percent and telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom, declining by 0.13 percent.

Shares of German online food delivery company Delivery Hero fell by 2.66 percent, making it the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds decreased 0.0245 percentage points to minus 0.4375 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1804 U.S. Dollars, declining by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.

