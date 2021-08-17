German shares record small losses on Tuesday

German shares recorded small losses at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 53.63 points, or 0.34 percent, opening at 15,872.1 points

BERLIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :-- German shares recorded small losses at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 53.63 points, or 0.34 percent, opening at 15,872.1 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was mail and logistics company Deutsche Post, increasing by 0.42 percent, followed by pharmaceutical company Merck with 0.

31 percent and technology giant Siemens with 0.01 percent.

Shares of Siemens Energy fell by 1.53 percent. The spin-off of German technology giant Siemens was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

The number of persons in employment in Germany in the second quarter of 2021 increased by seasonally adjusted 75,000 or 0.2 percent on the previous quarter and remained unchanged year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced.