German stock market hits record on Fed rate pause hope

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Europe's stock markets jumped and the dollar weakened Wednesday with Frankfurt striking a record on hopes that the Federal Reserve would pause its interest-rate hiking cycle.

Germany's benchmark DAX index leapt as high as 16,332.67 points and the Paris CAC rallied, shrugging off a mixed Asian session before the Fed's latest decision.

London's FTSE 100 climbed also as official data showed the UK economy rebounded in April from March on buoyant consumer spending.

Markets had jumped Tuesday after official data showed US inflation slowed further in May, raising hopes that the US central bank would finally pause its rate-hike campaign.

- Key figures around 1045 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.

5 percent at 7,635.46 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 16,327.69 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 7,356.35 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.8 percent at 4,383.27 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.5 percent at 33,502.42 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.6 percent at 19,408.42 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,228.99 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 34,212.12 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0810 from $1.0796 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2643 from $1.2612 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 139.99 yen from 140.17 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.49 percent from 85.58 penceBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.6 percent at $75.44 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.5 percent at $70.43 per barrel