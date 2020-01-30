UrduPoint.com
German Stocks Open 1.19 Pct Lower

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:24 PM

German stocks open 1.19 pct lower

German stocks were off to a shaky start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index decreasing by 158.51 points, or 1.19 percent, to 13,386.49 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):German stocks were off to a shaky start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index decreasing by 158.51 points, or 1.19 percent, to 13,386.49 points.

Stocks of Germany's 30 largest listed companies dropped at the start of trading on Thursday. German utility RWE decreased 0.08 percent, while housing company Vonovia and Deutsche Bank fell 0.14 percent and 0.

24 percent respectively.

On Thursday, Deutsche Bank reported a net loss of 5.7 billion euros (6.3 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, due to its restructuring process.

Shares of logistics company Deutsche Post fell 2.61 percent on Thursday morning, after the German Network Agency Bundesnetzagentur announced an investigation into a recent price hike for its postal packages. The euro was trading slightly higher at 1.1017 U.S. dollars on Thursday morning.

