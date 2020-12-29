UrduPoint.com
German Stocks Open At Record High

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 02:16 PM

German stocks on Tuesday opened at a fresh high, continuing a record-breaking run as the market ends a turbulent year on a strong note

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :German stocks on Tuesday opened at a fresh high, continuing a record-breaking run as the market ends a turbulent year on a strong note.

Frankfurt's DAX index of leading shares rose 0.7 percent to 13,891.96 at 0835 GMT, surpassing its all-time high set on Monday.

"The hunt for records continues", analyst Andreas Lipkow said, noting how US gains overnight had given both Asia and Europe a boost.

The DAX closed Monday at 13,890.29 points, after reaching a then-record intraday high of 13,818.65.

It comes after a Christmas period in which a US pandemic stimulus package was signed and Britain and the European Union agreed a post-Brexit trade deal.

European nations continue to ramp up vaccinations, adding to optimism of a route out of the coronavirus pandemic that has hammered business.

