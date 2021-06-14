UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Stocks Record Small Gains On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:41 PM

German stocks record small gains on Monday

German stocks recorded small gains at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index growing 46.63 points, or 0.30 percent, opening at 15,739.9 points

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :German stocks recorded small gains at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index growing 46.63 points, or 0.30 percent, opening at 15,739.9 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was Siemens Energy, increasing by 2.34 percent, followed by online food delivery company Delivery Hero with 1.76 percent and chipmaker Infineon with 1.28 percent.

Shares of Covestro fell by 0.

11 percent. The German plastic specialist was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

Turnover in Germany's building completion work sector in the first quarter of 2021 declined by 3.1 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday.

The yield on German 10-year bonds grew 0.0030 percentage points to minus 0.2650 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2107 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.02 percent on Monday morning.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Company Germany Euro Stocks Siemens

Recent Stories

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

1 minute ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

16 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

22 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.