German Stocks Record Small Gains On Monday At Start Of Trading

27 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:34 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :German stocks recorded small gains at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 55.88 points, or 0.37 percent, opening at 15,191.79 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was sportswear manufacturer Adidas, increasing 1.50 percent, followed by insurance company Allianz with 0.81 percent and housing company Deutsche Wohnen with 0.76 percent.

Shares of Siemens Energy fell by 1.26 percent. The spin-off of German technology giant Siemens was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

Turnover of the German retail sector in March increased by 12.3 percent on the previous month, the country's Federal Statistical Office announced on Monday. Growing by 7.4 percent on February, the German retail sector saw "the second-strongest month-on-month increase in turnover."The yield on German ten-year bonds increased 0.0090 percentage point to minus 0.1900 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2026 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.02 percent on Monday morning.

