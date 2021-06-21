UrduPoint.com
German Stocks Record Small Losses In Early Trading

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:26 PM

German stocks record small losses in early trading

German stocks recorded small losses at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 57.26 points, or 0.37 percent, opening at 15,391.5 points

German stocks recorded small losses at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 57.26 points, or 0.37 percent, opening at 15,391.5 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was housing company Vonovia, increasing by 0.

74 percent, followed by pharmaceutical company Merck, up 0.33 percent, and housing company Deutsche Wohnen, up 0.31 percent.

Shares of pharmaceutical giant Bayer fell by 2.42 percent, the biggest loser at the start of trading.

The yield on German ten-year bonds increased 0.0040 percentage points to minus 0.2000 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1870 U.S. Dollars, growing by 0.08 percent on Monday morning.

