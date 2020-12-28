German stocks surge to close at record high

German stocks on Monday reached a record closing high, buoyed by a pandemic recovery package signed off in the US and Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :German stocks on Monday reached a record closing high, buoyed by a pandemic recovery package signed off in the US and Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

The DAX index closed up 1.5 percent at 13790.

29 points, after reaching a record intraday high of 13,818.65 in morning trade.

The jump came after a pause in trading over the Christmas period, during which US President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion (737 billion euro) pandemic aid bill and Britain and the EU agreed a deal to avoid an unregulated Brexit.