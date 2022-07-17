German Underground Reserves Insufficient to Survive Winter Without Russian Gas - Regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Germany does not have enough gas reserves to sustain the country through the coming winter without Russian supplies, German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) head Klaus Muller said on Sunday.

"The gas storage facilities are nearly 65 percent full. This is better than in previous weeks, but is still not enough to get through the winter without Russian gas," Muller told German newspaper Bild.

Muller added that the annual maintenance work on Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline is scheduled to end next Thursday, stressing that "a lot depends on whether and how much gas will flow through the pipeline afterwards."

As of last Friday, underground gas storages in Germany were 66.

44% full but were filling up at a slightly slower pace compared to previous days, the data of the Gas Infrastructure Europe association showed earlier in the day.

Last Monday, Nord Stream AG, the pipeline's operator, announced its shutdown for maintenance, including testing of mechanical components and automation systems. Some countries have expressed fears that the supplies may decline or halt once the work is completed.

In mid-June, Gazprom significantly reduced gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries, including Germany, to tap into winter gas reserves and consider returning to coal production.