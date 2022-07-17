UrduPoint.com

German Underground Reserves Insufficient To Survive Winter Without Russian Gas - Regulator

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2022 | 02:20 PM

German Underground Reserves Insufficient to Survive Winter Without Russian Gas - Regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Germany does not have enough gas reserves to sustain the country through the coming winter without Russian supplies, German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) head Klaus Muller said on Sunday.

"The gas storage facilities are nearly 65 percent full. This is better than in previous weeks, but is still not enough to get through the winter without Russian gas," Muller told German newspaper Bild.

Muller added that the annual maintenance work on Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline is scheduled to end next Thursday, stressing that "a lot depends on whether and how much gas will flow through the pipeline afterwards."

As of last Friday, underground gas storages in Germany were 66.

44% full but were filling up at a slightly slower pace compared to previous days, the data of the Gas Infrastructure Europe association showed earlier in the day.

Last Monday, Nord Stream AG, the pipeline's operator, announced its shutdown for maintenance, including testing of mechanical components and automation systems. Some countries have expressed fears that the supplies may decline or halt once the work is completed.

In mid-June, Gazprom significantly reduced gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries, including Germany, to tap into winter gas reserves and consider returning to coal production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Germany Nord May Gas Sunday Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

13 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

13 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.