German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany's antitrust regulator on Wednesday criticised the way Google handles users' data and threatened action against the US tech giant

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Germany's antitrust regulator on Wednesday criticised the way Google handles users' data and threatened action against the US tech giant.

Data collected by Google was used to "create very detailed user profiles which the company can exploit for advertising and other purposes", the Federal Cartel Authority said.

Based on a preliminary assessment, the watchdog determined that users were not given sufficient clarity on the "far-reaching processing of their data across services" by the tech company.

"General and indiscriminate data retention... is not permissible" without giving users choice, the watchdog said.

The Federal Cartel Authority was therefore "currently planning to oblige the company to change the choices offered", it said, adding that it expected to issue its final decision this year.

"Google's business model relies heavily on the processing of user data," said the authority's chief Andreas Mundt.

The digital giant had "access to relevant data gathered from a large number of different services" which meant it enjoyed "a strategic advantage over other companies", Mundt said in a statement.

Google said in a statement it would continue its "constructive dialogue" with the Authority "in order to address their concerns".

The warning comes after Google was classified as a company of "paramount significance across markets" in 2021.