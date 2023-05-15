German Wholesale Prices Fall For 1st Time Since 2020
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 11:40 AM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Germany's wholesale prices in April decreased for the first time since the end-2020, official data revealed on Monday.
The selling prices in wholesale trade fell 0.5% year-on-year in April, returning to decrease after 27 consecutive months of hike, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) data showed.
This was mainly due to a 15.7% annual drop in mineral oil products' prices, it said.
"Also scrap and residual materials (down 31.5 %), cereals, raw tobacco, seeds and feedstuff (down 25.
2%), ores, metals and semi-finished metal products (down 20.5%) and chemical products (down 5.4%) had a large impact on the annual rate of change in April 2023," it added.
On the other hand, prices surged for fruit, vegetables and potatoes by 22.0%, building materials and elements by 13.9% and living animals by 11.4% compared to last year.
In March, the annual wholesale inflation came in at 2%, Destatis said.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices inflation dropped 0.4% in April.