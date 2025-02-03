German Winter Market-2025 Event Held
The traditional “German Winter Market-2025” event organized by the German Consulate held here on Sunday. Over 74 stalls were set up by Pakistani and German companies and entrepreneurs and displayed their products
Over 74 stalls were set up by Pakistani and German companies and entrepreneurs and displayed their products.
The German Consul General in Karachi Dr Rudiger Lotz opened the event. While briefing reporters, the German Consul General said it is annual traditional event that is being organized to display wide range of products.
He said a large number of stalls have been set up by different entrepreneurs to display their traditional products.
Many stores are here to display their crafts, many restaurants to offer their delicious food items while artists from both countries are together here to promote culture, he added.
Dr. Rudiger Lotz thanked sponsors, participants and visitors who made this event very successful.
Andreas Wegner, the Deputy Head of Mission, German Consulate said the event is being organized for the community to promote cultural and trade between the both countries.
He said Pakistan and Germany enjoy good relations and this “German Winter Market” event is being held to further strengthen cultural and trade relations.
He said Karachi is an important city and very famous for its delicious foods and culture.
He said the traditional event of “German Winter Market” is being held in Karachi which shows the environment here is good for trade and investment.
Anja Klose, the Consul, German Consulate said over 74 stalls were set up by companies and entrepreneurs. As many as 12 German companies are participating in this traditional event.
“This festive event promises an immersive experience of German culture, complete with traditional food, drinks, music and handicrafts.”
