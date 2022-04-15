UrduPoint.com

Germans Expected To Pay $650 More For Gas In 2022 - Reports

Published April 15, 2022

Germans Expected to Pay $650 More for Gas in 2022 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The cost of gas for German citizens will increase in 2022, with the annual extra gas cost estimated at $650 for a 70 square meter apartment, German portal immobilienscout24.de said on Friday.

The increase was assessed before the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, so "it is unlikely that the price rise is final," the portal noted, citing the German Association of Energy and Water Industries.

The portal advised Germans to start putting aside small amounts of money every month for upcoming additional payments and to save energy by insulating windows and installing smart thermostats.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

In response, the EU has announced its intention to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies in the foreseeable future. Germany, in particular, expects to stop importing coal and oil from Russia by the end of this year and to end dependence on gas by mid-2024. At the beginning of the year, Germany received almost 55% of natural gas imports from Russia, and at present, this share has been reduced to 40%.

