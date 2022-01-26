UrduPoint.com

Germany 55% Dependent On Russian Gas In Recent Years - German Economy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Germany 55% Dependent on Russian Gas in Recent Years - German Economy Ministry

Germany is 55% dependent on Russian gas, this is the trend of recent years, German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Germany is 55% dependent on Russian gas, this is the trend of recent years, German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said.

"We have a situation where all supply contracts are serviced.

This means that Germany is approximately 55% dependent on Russian gas, in the past years at least. There is a possibility of diversification, since there are more than 20 LNG terminals in Europe , which are used more actively," Habeck said.

Earlier, a German Economy Ministry spokeswoman said that the gas storage facilities in Germany were now 40-41 percent full.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Germany Gas All

Recent Stories

Bizenjo approves recruitment on 5,210 vacant posts ..

Bizenjo approves recruitment on 5,210 vacant posts

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court disposes of Punjab govt's appeals re ..

Supreme Court disposes of Punjab govt's appeals regarding Ravi Road project appe ..

1 minute ago
 Foreign Ministers of France, Germany to Visit Kiev ..

Foreign Ministers of France, Germany to Visit Kiev in Next Few Days

1 minute ago
 Decision on Arms Supplies to Ukraine Should Be Mad ..

Decision on Arms Supplies to Ukraine Should Be Made Within NATO - Berlin

1 minute ago
 ED IRD for inculcating notions of fraternity among ..

ED IRD for inculcating notions of fraternity among Muslims

17 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>