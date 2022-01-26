Germany 55% Dependent On Russian Gas In Recent Years - German Economy Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 08:07 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Germany is 55% dependent on Russian gas, this is the trend of recent years, German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said.
"We have a situation where all supply contracts are serviced.
This means that Germany is approximately 55% dependent on Russian gas, in the past years at least. There is a possibility of diversification, since there are more than 20 LNG terminals in Europe , which are used more actively," Habeck said.
Earlier, a German Economy Ministry spokeswoman said that the gas storage facilities in Germany were now 40-41 percent full.