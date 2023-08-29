Open Menu

Germany Agrees 7-bn-euro Corporate Tax Cuts To Boost Ailing Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Germany agrees 7-bn-euro corporate tax cuts to boost ailing economy

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on Tuesday agreed a huge tax relief programme for companies in a bid to revive Germany's sputtering economy

Meseberg, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on Tuesday agreed a huge tax relief programme for companies in a bid to revive Germany's sputtering economy.

The package would ease the burden on "small and medium-sized enterprises by around seven billion Euros ($7.6 billion) per year", the government said in a statement.

While coalition parties have haggled over the extent of the tax cuts, Germany's economy has flatlined.

Europe's largest economy recorded flat growth in the second quarter of 2023, having dipped into recession around the turn of the year.

The slowdown has come as Germany struggled to cope with the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which sent prices for energy and food soaring.

The sluggish growth figures were the reason for the German government to go on the "offensive", Scholz said at a press conference on the first day of a ministerial retreat outside Berlin.

The tax cuts, part of a 10-point plan, were intended to "stimulate growth for our country" and make sure companies made the decision to invest in Germany, Scholz said.

Among the measures agreed were a premium for energy-saving investments, and rule changes to make it easier for companies to write off losses.

Recent disappointing data have added to concerns that Germany will drag down the eurozone's economic performance this year, with the International Monetary Fund predicting it will be the only major advanced economy to shrink in 2023.

Germany's key industrial sector, traditionally a driver of growth, has been hit particularly hard in recent months as exports have plummeted against a backdrop of high inflation and subdued global activity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia German Driver Germany Berlin Government Billion

Recent Stories

Special JIT formed to probe 'malicious social medi ..

Special JIT formed to probe 'malicious social media campaign' against IHC Chief ..

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeks propos ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeks proposals for transfer/posting of ke ..

12 minutes ago
 BZU decides to implement HEC admission policy

BZU decides to implement HEC admission policy

12 minutes ago
 Alcaraz launches US Open defence after Djokovic bo ..

Alcaraz launches US Open defence after Djokovic bow

12 minutes ago
 Modern Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory opens in V ..

Modern Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory opens in Vehari

12 minutes ago
 98 percent of cases decided in favour of complaina ..

98 percent of cases decided in favour of complainants: Federal Ombudsman

9 minutes ago
Australia advance at Basketball World Cup as Franc ..

Australia advance at Basketball World Cup as France salvage pride

9 minutes ago
 AC Industrial Area Cracks Down on Price Hoarders

AC Industrial Area Cracks Down on Price Hoarders

9 minutes ago
 UN organizes 3rd series of 12 dialogues about sust ..

UN organizes 3rd series of 12 dialogues about sustainable development

9 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Asad Umar

Court extends interim bail of Asad Umar

9 minutes ago
 CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complain ..

CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of residents

7 minutes ago
 DG, ANF briefs Interior Minister on narcotics cont ..

DG, ANF briefs Interior Minister on narcotics control

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business