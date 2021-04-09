Germany agrees to enhance bilateral trade, investment

Pakistan and Germany on Friday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and investment for increasing economic ties between both of the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Germany on Friday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and investment for increasing economic ties between both of the countries.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, met to Ambassaor of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck at Ministry of Commerce, said a press release issued by Ministry on Commerce here.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqi along with other officials of Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to bilateral trade and investment came under discussion.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment assured the German Ambassador of full support from Pakistan in promoting bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.