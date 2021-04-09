UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Agrees To Enhance Bilateral Trade, Investment

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:08 PM

Germany agrees to enhance bilateral trade, investment

Pakistan and Germany on Friday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and investment for increasing economic ties between both of the countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Germany on Friday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and investment for increasing economic ties between both of the countries.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, met to Ambassaor of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck at Ministry of Commerce, said a press release issued by Ministry on Commerce here.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqi along with other officials of Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to bilateral trade and investment came under discussion.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment assured the German Ambassador of full support from Pakistan in promoting bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister German Germany Commerce From

Recent Stories

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding a ..

2 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik appears in 31st PCB podcast

19 minutes ago

Russian court orders strengthening of domestic vio ..

58 seconds ago

Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea: ..

1 minute ago

US adds Chinese supercomputer centers to export bl ..

7 minutes ago

Germany moves to tighten national coronavirus law

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.