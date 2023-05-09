(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :German Parliamentary Minister for Economic Affairs Niels Annen during his meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday announced economic assistance worth 163 million Euros for Pakistan.

The assistance would be given in lieu of development projects of three to five years, said a press release issued here.

Germany would also provide an additional and immediate aid of 27 million euros to overcome food shortages in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan and would be distributed through Benazir Income Support Program.

On the occasion, the two sides agreed to further enhance their bilateral relations and increase cooperation in energy, investment, environment and technical training.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan attached great value to its long standing and historic ties with Germany.