Germany Boosts Coronavirus Relief Package for Businesses to Over $614Bln - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:56 PM

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The German government will increase the relief package for businesses to 550 billion euros ($614 billion) to mitigate the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) economic impact, the minister for economic affairs and energy, Peter Altmaier, said on Friday.

"The guarantees of the German Reconstruction Bank will be increased by 92 billion euros to 550 billion euros ... This is just the beginning " Altmaier said at a press conference.

He added that "no one knows how the situation will develop in the next days and weeks and how long this challenge will continue.

"

"It is important to ensure that the pandemic will not have an aggravating impact on our economy and infrastructure in the long term," the minister stressed.

Germany has over 2,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The fresh count of Die Berliner Morgenpost newspaper, meanwhile, reports about more than 3,100 cases, including seven deaths.

