Germany Boosts Gas Purchase From Gazprom by 32.1% January 1-15- Gas Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany bought 32.1 percent more gas from Russia's Gazprom from January 1 -15 this year than in the first two weeks of 2020, Russian gas company said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Germany bought 32.1 percent more gas from Russia's Gazprom from January 1 -15 this year than in the first two weeks of 2020, Russian gas company said Friday.

The Russian company delivered a total of 9.1 billion cubic meters of gas in this period, which is 41.

5 percent more than in the same period last year.

"Large consumers of Russian gas have increased their demand, Germany by 32.1 percent, Italy by 139.7 percent, Turkey by 8.7 percent, Austria by 11.7 percent. France by 51.6 percent, the Netherlands by 21.2 percent, Poland by 62.6 percent, Hungary by 298.4 percent," the company said.