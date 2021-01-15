UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Boosts Gas Purchase From Gazprom By 32.1% January 1-15- Gas Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:03 PM

Germany Boosts Gas Purchase From Gazprom by 32.1% January 1-15- Gas Company

Germany bought 32.1 percent more gas from Russia's Gazprom from January 1 -15 this year than in the first two weeks of 2020, Russian gas company said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Germany bought 32.1 percent more gas from Russia's Gazprom from January 1 -15 this year than in the first two weeks of 2020, Russian gas company said Friday.

The Russian company delivered a total of 9.1 billion cubic meters of gas in this period, which is 41.

5 percent more than in the same period last year.

"Large consumers of Russian gas have increased their demand, Germany by 32.1 percent, Italy by 139.7 percent, Turkey by 8.7 percent, Austria by 11.7 percent. France by 51.6 percent, the Netherlands by 21.2 percent, Poland by 62.6 percent, Hungary by 298.4 percent," the company said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey France Company Germany Same Austria Italy Poland Netherlands Hungary January Gas 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

UK Ban on Arrivals From South America, Portugal, C ..

2 minutes ago

Citizens Alert: Federal Capital's air quality unhe ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's DB Schenker halts UK deliveries over Bre ..

2 minutes ago

KPRA urged to categorize service tax for goods tra ..

2 minutes ago

LHC suspends sessions court's order for registrati ..

9 minutes ago

20 shops, restaurants sealed in lahore

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.