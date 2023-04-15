UrduPoint.com

Germany Calls On EU To Impose Sanctions On Russian Nuclear Industry - Economy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Germany Calls on EU to Impose Sanctions on Russian Nuclear Industry - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Berlin has called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Saturday.

"The Federal government has called on the European Commission to include the civilian nuclear sector (in the sanctions). This should be part of the next sanctions package," Habeck told German news agency dpa.

He added that nuclear technology was an "extremely sensitive area" in which Russia could no longer be considered a reliable partner.

Germany is set to disconnect its last three nuclear power plants (NPPs) ” Isar II, Neckarwestheim II, and Emsland ” from the grid on April 15. Berlin had originally planned to shut down all of its NPPs by the end of 2022, but decided last fall to keep the three in operation due to the country's energy crisis.

On January 1, 2022, Germany had already shut down three other plants.

In February, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Budapest would never agree to impose sanctions against Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom because it would threaten Hungary's energy security.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the West, including the EU, rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. To date, the bloc has already adopted 10 sanctions packages.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis Nuclear German European Union Germany Berlin Budapest Hungary January February April All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to r ..

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to reaching education targets

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in various sectors

2 hours ago
 POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next ..

POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next two weeks

2 hours ago
 LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build ..

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.