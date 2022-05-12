UrduPoint.com

Germany Cannot Implement Gas Embargo Against Russia Now - Economy Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Germany cannot now implement the gas embargo against Russia, German Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, said at a briefing

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Germany cannot now implement the gas embargo against Russia, German Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, said at a briefing.

"We cannot currently impose a gas embargo. I have spoken about this many times. If the opposite happens, that Russian supplies fall out, our gas storage facilities are 40% full. Other volumes are supplied through European LNG terminals.

There are no prerequisites yet for us to survive winter in case of possible stopage of Russian supplies," the minister said.

He added that Germany was ready to consider an oil embargo against Russia, but "it will also not happen in such a way that it will not be noticeable."

The economy "will not collapse, but it will be rising prices and disruption of trade chains," Habeck explained.

"With regard to gas, it must be said clearly and firmly, we are still quite far from the embargo," the minister added.

