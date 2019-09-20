UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Commits 109 Mln For Development Cooperation With Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:59 PM

Germany commits 109 mln for development cooperation with Pakistan

Germany has committed 109 million for future German Development Cooperation in Pakistan in addition to the on-going portfolio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Germany has committed 109 million for future German Development Cooperation in Pakistan in addition to the on-going portfolio.

The German side committed grants worth 84 million for financial and technical assistance projects along with a concessional loan worth 25 million.

The commitment was made during bi-annual negotiations on development cooperation between governments of the two countries held in Berlin from September 11-12, said a message received here on Friday.

The Pakistani delegation headed by Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Noor Ahmed and included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The German delegation was headed by Director for Asia at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Gisela Hammerschmidt and included participants from the German Foreign Office, KfW, GIZ and BGR.

The two sides took stock of the existing development cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of cooperation in different areas since 1961.

During the current talks, both sides underlined the importance of close cooperation and partnership.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development committed new funding in three sectors - Good Governance, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development.

Fresh funds will be allocated to different projects, including the billion Tree Afforestation Project, Resilience against Natural Disasters, Local Governance, support to people affected by migration and displacement, promotion of renewable energies, social health protection and improvement of social and labour standards.

The Pakistani delegation briefed the German counterparts about current and planned development priorities of the Pakistani Government, which include a stronger focus on transparency, institutional reforms, poverty alleviation, human resource development and green energy.

Both sides exchanged views on increasing the cost effectiveness of development assistance initiatives and the measures to enhance cooperation with the private sector.

The Pakistani side extended an invitation to the German delegation to visit Pakistan in the near future, which was accepted by the German side.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Foreign Office Punjab German Visit Germany Berlin September From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Labour

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

28 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

43 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

43 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

43 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

58 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.