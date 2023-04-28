Germany dodges recession, but flat growth disappoints

Germany narrowly dodged a recession in the first quarter but growth stagnated contrary to expectations for a slight rebound, preliminary data showed Friday, as the energy crisis weighed on Europe's top economy

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Germany narrowly dodged a recession in the first quarter but growth stagnated contrary to expectations for a slight rebound, preliminary data showed Friday, as the energy crisis weighed on Europe's top economy.

Gross domestic product came in flat from January to March, federal statistics agency Destatis said. If the economy had shrunk again -- after a 0.5 percent contraction in the final quarter of 2022 -- it would have entered a "technical recession".

The industrial powerhouse, which had long been heavily reliant on Russian energy, was hit hard after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices surging.

Analysts and the government predicted for months that surging prices, particularly of energy, would push the economy into a sharp winter recession.

While the economy appears to have avoided the worst, the first quarter reading was below expectations from analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet for an expansion of 0.

2 percent.

There is also a possibility that the reading could be revised when the final figures are published in a few weeks.

LBBW bank economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch said the figures highlighted the economy was still experiencing a "dry spell".

Despite recent figures from the industrial sector having boosted optimism, "now we see that progress is slow," he added.

Nevertheless, Germany still appears to have weathered the energy crisis triggered by Moscow's drastic reduction of energy exports to Europe better than feared.

In response to the upheaval, Berlin rolled out a barrage of relief measures to cushion businesses and consumers, including a cap on energy prices and scrambled to diversify its supplies.

After peaking at 8.8 percent in October, inflation has been falling steadily. It stood at 7.4 percent in March.

The first official inflation estimate for April is due to be released later Friday.