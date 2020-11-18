Germany Earmarks Extra $1.2Bln to Support Car Manufacturers Through Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Germany will add an additional 1 million Euros ($1.2 billion) to the previously earmarked support package of 2 million euros for its automotive industry, the German government said in a press release following the meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with heads of Federal states and industry representatives.

A 2-billion-euro support package was pledged to German carmakers in state subsidies earlier this year under a program designed to encourage greener production specifically. The cabinet has now called for an immediate implementation of the program in order to "set in motion a sustainable, technologically inclusive and employment-friendly transformation of the automotive industry," with a special focus on regional transformation strategies and skill building for employees.

"Transformations in the car industry is the central task of our social and industrial policy that can only be solved by joining forces. We need cooperation among the federal, state and regional levels, as well as among the businesses, unions, the science and politics. Therefore, the federal government establishes the subsidized 'Automotive Industry Future Fund' and allocates an additional 1 billion euros toward this end," the press release read.

Noting the "first signs of recovery" of the car industry after an acute drop of sales in the year's first half, the German government told manufacturers that all liquidity tools created during the pandemic would remain available to them.