Germany Energy Ministry Says EU Court Ruling On OPAL Does Not Threat Energy Supplies

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:24 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The ruling of a EU court, which rejected Germany's appeal in the case of OPAL pipeline, cannot be challenged by judicial and legal methods, but limiting the pumping capacity of the gas pipeline does not pose a threat to the energy supply of Germany, the country's energy ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, an EU court rejected Germany's appeal over access to OPAL pipeline.

"Today's decision of the European Court of Justice confirmed the decision of a lower European court from 2019. It is not possible to appeal against the decision," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that limiting the capacity of pumping gas through the pipeline did not pose a threat to Germany.

"The Federal government does not see a threat to Germany's energy supply due to capacity limitations. In addition, in recent years, construction of liquefied gas terminals, connectivity infrastructure and reverse pumping capabilities has continued in Europe. Germany is in a good position thanks to the measures of the emergency gas plan and the preventive plan of the European Parliament and the Council on Measures to Ensure Reliable Gas Supply," it added.

