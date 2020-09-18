UrduPoint.com
Germany, EU Interested In Completing Nord Stream 2 Project - Left-Wing Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:53 PM

Germany, EU Interested in Completing Nord Stream 2 Project - Left-Wing Lawmaker

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is in Germany's and Europe's interests, the cochairman of the Left faction in the German parliament, Dietmar Bartsch, said on Friday, amid calls for revising the project in the wake of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's alleged poisoning.

"The Nord Stream 2 is in European and German interests, as well as in the interests of the people and the economy of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania," Bartsch said in the parliament.

According to the lawmaker, the German government should make it clear that the pipeline will be completed "without any ransoms.

"

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

A number of politicians in Germany and the European Union have recently voiced calls to suspend or even end the Nord Stream 2 project over the alleged poisoning of the Russian opposition figure with a military-grade nerve agent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the issues of Nord Stream 2 and the incident with Navalny should be considered separately.

