Germany, European Partners To Discuss Moscow's Decision On Gas Payments - Berlin

Published March 23, 2022 | 10:57 PM

The German government and European partners will discuss Moscow's decision to request gas payments in rubles, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to instruct Gazprom to change existing gas contracts into rubles.

"The Federal government will discuss this with European partners," Habeck said, as quoted by the dpa agency, adding that this move shows that "Russia is not a stable partner."

