Germany Expects Unemployment Rate to Reach 5.8 Percent Amid Pandemic - Economy Minister

The German government expects the unemployment rate to reach 5.8 percent this year due to the coronavirus epidemic, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The German government expects the unemployment rate to reach 5.8 percent this year due to the coronavirus epidemic, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

"[The unemployment rate] will average to 5.8 percent this year ... The hotel and restaurant business, trading, and business that involves leasing services will be most affected," Altmaier said during a press conference.

The minister added that the sharp rise in the unemployment rate was avoided due to the widespread usage of part-time employment benefits.

According to Altmaier, at least three million people were working part-time in March and April, and this number will be "significantly bigger than during the time of the [2008-2009] financial crisis."

The economy minister also said that the German government expected the GDP to fall by 6.3 percent in 2020, which is the biggest decrease in German history. Nonetheless, Altmaier added that the GDP would recover by 5.2 percent a year later.