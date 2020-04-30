UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Expects Unemployment Rate To Reach 5.8 Percent Amid Pandemic - Economy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:12 AM

Germany Expects Unemployment Rate to Reach 5.8 Percent Amid Pandemic - Economy Minister

The German government expects the unemployment rate to reach 5.8 percent this year due to the coronavirus epidemic, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The German government expects the unemployment rate to reach 5.8 percent this year due to the coronavirus epidemic, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

"[The unemployment rate] will average to 5.8 percent this year ... The hotel and restaurant business, trading, and business that involves leasing services will be most affected," Altmaier said during a press conference.

The minister added that the sharp rise in the unemployment rate was avoided due to the widespread usage of part-time employment benefits.

According to Altmaier, at least three million people were working part-time in March and April, and this number will be "significantly bigger than during the time of the [2008-2009] financial crisis."

The economy minister also said that the German government expected the GDP to fall by 6.3 percent in 2020, which is the biggest decrease in German history. Nonetheless, Altmaier added that the GDP would recover by 5.2 percent a year later.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business German Hotel March April 2020 Government Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

1 minute ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

3 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

3 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.