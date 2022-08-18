UrduPoint.com

Germany Faces Rising Child Poverty Due To Inflation - Family Affairs Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Germany Faces Rising Child Poverty Due to Inflation - Family Affairs Minister

German Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus stressed on Thursday the high risk of an increase in child poverty in the country due to inflation and proposed to increase child benefits

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) German Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus stressed on Thursday the high risk of an increase in child poverty in the country due to inflation and proposed to increase child benefits.

"The rise in energy and food prices is very tangible. The threat that child poverty will rise is high. Therefore, we must take further compensation measures, which should also aim to reach those who need it most. At the moment, we are talking about livelihoods. Many people, including families with children, are financially pinned against the wall," Paus said in an interview with German media group RND.

Responding to a question on what measures could be taken, Paus said that Germany paid one-time benefits for children during the COVID-19 pandemic, but "this is no longer enough" in the current situation, and all German families urgently need an increase in child benefits.

The current German government has designated the fight against child poverty as one of its priorities. Under the government program, a basic income system for children will be introduced instead of numerous separate benefits. According to Paus, a bill to that effect will be presented in the fall and will go into effect from 2025, if adopted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Germany Family Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Two die, four Injured in rain related incidents

Two die, four Injured in rain related incidents

2 minutes ago
 Switzerland to Tap Into Strategic Oil Reserves Due ..

Switzerland to Tap Into Strategic Oil Reserves Due to Hampered Deliveries - Gov' ..

2 minutes ago
 Mirpur Police arrest 4 outlaws involved in Dadayal ..

Mirpur Police arrest 4 outlaws involved in Dadayal dacoity incident

2 minutes ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v India 1st ODI score

Cricket: Zimbabwe v India 1st ODI score

2 minutes ago
 New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve pe ..

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve performance, Senate told

47 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.